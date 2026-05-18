Mysuru Man Kills Mother, Burns Body Over Alleged Extramarital Relationship

A shocking murder case has been reported from Mysuru's Madahalli village, where a 48-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her own son over suspicions and anger related to her alleged relationship with another man.

The woman has been identified as Sudha, 48, while the accused's son is Shivarudrappa S, 30. According to police sources, Shivarudrappa had repeatedly advised his mother against maintaining contact with another man. However, Sudha allegedly continued the relationship despite opposition from her son.

Police said the accused recently saw his mother travelling on another man's motorcycle, which further enraged him. On Sunday morning, Shivarudrappa allegedly assaulted his mother, following which relatives shifted her for medical treatment.

During this time, the accused allegedly intercepted them and insisted that he himself would take Sudha to the hospital. Instead, he reportedly assaulted her again and allegedly murdered her by dropping a stone on her head.

Investigators said the accused later took the body to a plantation area near Kaniyanahundi and allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body before fleeing from the spot.

Police have also named the accused's cousins Akash, 24, and Abhi, 22, for allegedly assisting him in the crime.

A team led by Circle Inspector Jayaprakash cracked the case and has taken the three accused into custody for further interrogation.