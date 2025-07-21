Jharkhand Woman Kills Husband With Hammer For Having Affair, Arrested: Cops

A 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband for having an extramarital relationship with another woman in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused woman, Puja Kumari, had attacked her husband Rajesh Kumar Mahtha with a hammer on his head while he was sleeping on the intervening nights of July 15/16, said Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat.

Addressing a press conference here, Lunayat said the accused woman locked the door and fled along with her children after committing the crime.

Following the recovery of the body on Sunday, a special police team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Sameer Sawaiya was formed to apprehend the culprit.

Based on the human and technical evidence, the team arrested Rajesh's wife Puja Kumari, who broke down during interrogation and confessed to her crime.

She told police that Rajesh was having an extra-marital relationship with another woman, the SP said.

Police have recovered the blood-stained hammer and two blood-stained smartphones, the officer added.

