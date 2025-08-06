Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

3 Family Members Beaten To Death By Relative Over Land Dispute

The incident occurred at Dudhkol village under the Taljhari Police station limits, police said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
3 Family Members Beaten To Death By Relative Over Land Dispute
The bodies have been sent to Rajmahal divisional hospital for post-mortem examinations
Sahibganj (Jharkhand):

Three elderly members of a family were beaten to death by a 35-year-old neighbour in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Wednesday over a land dispute, police said.

The accused, who is also a relative of the deceased, surrendered before the police and admitted that he beat the three up with an iron rod, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred at Dudhkol village under the Taljhari Police station limits, he said.

“Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of land dispute in the family. The accused, identified as Bajjal Hembrom, is a neighbour and relative of the deceased. Hembrom surrendered before the police, claiming that he had murdered the three people. After investigation, the police arrested him,” Sahibganj superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Singh told PTI.

The family members were identified as Nathniyal Hansda (65), Badki Murmu (62) and Noha Besra (90), the SP said.

The bodies have been sent to Rajmahal divisional hospital for post-mortem examinations, he added.   

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jharkhand Police, Land Dispute, Land Dispute Fight
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com