Video: Thar Swerves, Rams Biker In Gurugram-Like Hit-And-Run In Jaipur. He Dies

A 57-year-old scooter rider died in Jaipur after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed his two-wheeler on Saturday.

The victim, Naval Sharma, was a resident of Jaipur's Sanganer area. He had left for work on his scooter in the morning when a speeding Thar collided with his two-wheeler. The impact was severe and left Sharma critically injured. He later died due to his injuries.

A video of the incident shows Sharma riding his scooter on the side of the road with enough space for vehicles to move. The black Thar appears from behind, swerves left to hit Sharma and flees the scene without stopping.

The police are now working to identify the Thar using the CCTV footage. Additionally, recordings from other cameras in the vicinity are being collected as well to trace the vehicle's route and identify the occupants.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Naval Sharma's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination. According to the family, a formal case will be registered against the Thar driver once the last rites are completed.

The incident comes a week after a car struck biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, in Gurugram and drove away. The impact of the collision threw her off her bike, while the motorcycle was dragged for a few metres on the road.

The hit-and-run accused, Kalyan Bainsla, and his cousin were later arrested in Rajasthan, and the investigation continues in the matter.

