Rider Dies, Wife Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Scooter In Greater Noida

A 40-year-old man died, and his wife sustained serious injuries after a speeding Thar hit them while they were riding a scooter in Greater Noida West today.

The man, Neeraj, was riding a scooter with his wife in the evening when a speeding Thar struck them near Greater Noida West's Itera area. The impact was so severe that the couple was thrown from the scooter and left bloodied.

A large crowd gathered at the scene immediately after the accident, while the driver of the Thar abandoned the vehicle and fled. Bystanders informed the police and summoned an ambulance. The police and locals rushed the injured couple to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared Neeraj dead. His wife remains under treatment.

The police have completed the inquest proceedings for the victim and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Police have seized the vehicle and launched a search for the accused driver.

Police said that a formal complaint is being registered based on the information provided by the victim's family, and further legal action will be taken against the accused driver.

The incident comes after a series of hit-and-run incidents involving a Thar SUV.

A 57-year-old scooter rider died in Jaipur after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed his two-wheeler on Saturday.

The victim, Naval Sharma, was a resident of Jaipur's Sanganer area. He had left for work on his scooter in the morning when a speeding Thar collided with his two-wheeler. The impact was severe and left Sharma critically injured. He later died due to his injuries.

In another incident, a man repeatedly rammed his Thar into a cab carrying two of his friends in Gurugram on Friday night following a verbal altercation with them. While no passengers were injured, the cab suffered significant damage from the impact. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)

