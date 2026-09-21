After Ajnar River, Bittu Tabahi Joins Yamuna Cleanup, Removes 585 kg Of Garbage

Surendra Singh Choudhary, also known as Bittu Tabahi, recently gained global recognition for his efforts to clean the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh. Not just praise, he also received a job offer from Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of Netherlands-based environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup. After the fame, Bittu has now launched a river cleanup campaign along the Yamuna River in the national capital.

Sharing a video on Instagram, he said that the drive, which started on World Cleanup Day (Sept 20), will last for three days. On the first day, he, along with a group of dedicated volunteers, managed to clear roughly 585 kilograms of waste from the riverbank. He also opened up about his life's goal of visiting different states to spread awareness about cleanliness.

"20 September, World Cleanup Day. Four and a half hours of cleaning on the banks of the Yamuna, and together removed 585 kg of garbage," he wrote as the caption of the video.

"Flowers, garlands, worship items, plastic were all scattered on the pier. The people around also came, helped, and the whole shore was cleared. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came."

"Thank you to Philip Morris for supporting me on this journey."

He said that the next stop will be Gurugram, Khedki Daula.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video gained massive traction within hours with over 334,000 views and thousands of likes. The post also earned widespread praise online, with online users commending him for using his platform to address the issue.

"He is single-handedly proving one man can make a difference," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Bro, this voice-over is much better; you are doing a great job," another user stated.

"Keep up the good work. plz use personal protective equipment (PPE) when performing the good work!" a third user suggested, adding, "Thank you for taking the initiative of doing this work!"