"Which State Should I Come To First?": Bittu Tabahi After Connecting With Dutch NGO

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has asked people across India to suggest which state he should visit next as he looks to expand his cleanliness campaign beyond Madhya Pradesh.

The 21-year-old, who gained attention after single-handedly cleaning the garbage-filled Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh, shared a video on Instagram asking people to comment and tell him which state he should visit first.

"As you all know that I am cleaning my home. You all have supported me a lot. And now I want that this movement should not stop in our Madhya Pradesh," he said in the video.

"Now I am going to go to different states to clean, so that a good layer of cleanliness campaign can reach our whole country. And you all comment and tell me which state should I come first," he added.

Bittu Tabahi Connects With The Ocean Cleanup

His latest appeal comes shortly after he connected with The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based non-governmental organisation working to remove plastic from oceans and rivers.

Choudhary recently shared a video showing him speaking to a representative of the organisation over a video call. He captioned the Instagram post, "Meeting With OceanCompney (actual name The Ocean Cleanup)," along with a red heart emoji.

The video has received more than 3 million views, with several people congratulating him and suggesting places where he could take his campaign next.

The interaction came after The Ocean Cleanup founder and CEO Boyan Slat offered Choudhary a job in response to a post about his work.

"Come work for us," Slat wrote in response to a tweet praising Choudhary.

Choudhary's work cleaning the Ajnar River has drawn widespread attention on social media. His latest video suggests that he now wants to take the campaign beyond Madhya Pradesh and involve people from other parts of India.