Watch: 20-Year-Old Cleans Ajnar River Alone, Wins Praise From Anand Mahindra

Bittu Tabahi, a 20-year-old from Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, has become an overnight sensation for single-handedly cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar River. His remarkable efforts have earned him praise from industrialist Anand Mahindra, who called him his "Monday Motivation".

"This young man from Biaora, M.P, was criticised for claiming to have cleaned parts of a river just in order to gain social media views," Mahindra wrote in a post on X. "Well, we usually complain that social media rewards the trivial rather than the meaningful. So If a desire for 'likes' can become a force for good that's fine with me."

See the post here:

This young man from Biaora, M.P, was criticised for claiming to have cleaned parts of a river just in order to gain social media views.



Well, we usually complain that social media rewards the trivial rather than the meaningful



So If a desire for ‘likes' can become a force for… pic.twitter.com/ARgEhphuQN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2026

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Bittu started cleaning the river on January 26 with a few friends, but soon found himself doing it alone. Armed with basic tools and determination, he waded into the polluted waters. He pulled out plastic waste, algae and debris.

Despite facing criticism, Bittu persisted as he wanted to restore the river's natural beauty. Thanks to his efforts, the river has been transformed with visible improvements in water clarity and reduced pollution. His Instagram handle, @bittu_tabahi, showcases his journey, featuring striking before-and-after visuals.

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Social Media Reaction

The post went viral with over 204,200 views and nearly 10,000 likes. The internet has responded with overwhelming appreciation, with many hailing him as a "real hero" and an inspiration.

"Sir ji help him with the funds if you can, he is raising money to keep it clean," one user wrote in the comment section. "Just like Manjhi the mountain man, we have Bittu the lonely warrior. If one person can do it, imagine if the country takes cleanliness seriously, we might seriously be Swachh Bharat."

"Something better than nothing!! Salute to Bittu Tabahi.

Started on Republic Day and still at it. River looks so much better now. Instead of criticising, why don't more of us join such causes in our own cities?" a third user suggested.