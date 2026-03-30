Chinese Woman Spends Rs 1.6 lakh On Dog's 'Kindergarten', Internet Reacts

A woman in China has gone viral for spending 12,000 yuan (roughly Rs 1.6 lakh) to enrol her six-month-old Samoyed in a dog kindergarten, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The package includes personality testing to understand the dog's temperament and behaviour training to address issues like barking or aggression. They engage the pets in social activities to help them interact with others. The kindergarten also provides daily pickup and drop-off. The pet meals are charged separately.

The pet parents can monitor the dog in real time online. They also facilitate regular health check-ups.

As per the report, the woman, known as Taotao, says she's busy with work and can't give enough time to her pet, so she opted for this service. The demand for such services is high in China, with pet owners willing to pay a huge amount for quality care and training.

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"I am usually too busy with work and do not have much time to keep it company," Taotao told Cover News.

The report noted that demand for such services are high, with the urban pet industry is expected to continue growing, with many owners treating their pets as family members.

Citing the 2026 China Pet Industry White Paper, the report mentioned that the market size of urban pet consumption in China reached 312.6 billion yuan (US$45 billion) in 2025. It might exceed 405 billion yuan by 2028.

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The news went viral on Chinese social media. "How much do you have to earn to afford your pet's tuition? They must be very well-off," one user said as quoted by SCMP.

"Some people would be furious seeing this. They would not even spend 12,000 yuan a semester on their own child's kindergarten," another user wrote.

"I once saw a pet owner in Shenzhen paying 5,500 yuan (US$800) a month just to hire someone to walk their dog