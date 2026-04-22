Chinese Woman Goes Viral After Winning 7-Day Paid "Rain Leave", Internet Reacts

A Chinese employee has gone viral after being granted seven days of paid rain leaves by her company to avoid commuting during heavy downpours, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). It means that she can stay home whenever it rains. The woman's identity was not revealed, but the report mentioned that she is from Changsha in Hunan province, southern China and works for a snack company named Mala Wangzi.

In Changsha, it rains frequently. The city has a humid subtropical climate with abundant annual precipitation. Heavy downpours are particularly common from March to June, with June being the wettest month. The city is known for having very humid, wet springs and early summers.

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The company was founded in 2009 by Zhang Yudong. The concept of rain lottery was launched by Zhang's son, who was born in 2000, and is currently the head of online marketing.

"Have you ever seen a city where it rains for 82 out of 90 days? To cheer up my employees, we prepared a 'rain leave lottery' for everyone. As the saying goes, the early bird catches the worm. We are waiting at the company entrance today to see who the lucky winners will be," Zhang said in a video.

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Zhang also documented the entire process of the lucky draw on his social media, where he is famous as "Spicy Son". According to the report, he came up with the idea after employees complained about the difficulties of commuting in the rain.

Apart from a seven-day leave, one woman won a fully automatic dryer, and others won rain boots and umbrellas. Several household appliances, including hair dryers, dehumidifiers and dryers, were also in the lot. A creative reward, "late-for-work passes", " was also granted.

Social Media Reaction

The lottery went viral on Chinese social media platforms. "The boss really understands people in southern China," one user said as quoted in the report.

"This is exactly the kind of benefit workers dream of. I am so jealous I could cry," another wrote.

"All southern companies should copy this," a third user said.