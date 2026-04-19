"Strongest Mother": Limbless Chinese Woman, 81, Praised For Raising 3 Children Against All Odds

An 81-year-old woman from China has moved many people with her life story of strength and resilience. Despite being born without limbs, she managed to raise three children and take care of her family, earning her the title of "the strongest Chinese mother" online, reported the South China Morning Post.

Wang Yushi, 81, from Baiyin in Gansu province in northern China, was born with a congenital disability and had no limbs since birth. Her life began with significant challenges, and she did not even have an official name until her late twenties.

Her youngest son, Zhang Lihu (38), explained that his mother was born without limbs and didn't have an official name for nearly 20 years. He added that at the age of 27, a registration officer gave her the name Wang Yushi, which became her common name ever since.

After marriage, Wang gave birth to three children, a daughter and two sons. Farming was the primary source of income in their area, forcing her husband to be away from home for frequent work. This left Wang with the responsibility of raising the children and most of the household chores.

Despite her physical condition, she shouldered almost all responsibilities herself.

According to her youngest son, his mother was extremely capable and could do laundry, cooking, and even sewing clothes.

Wang developed her own methods for completing daily tasks. While cooking, she would sit on a stool, using her body to knead dough and chop vegetables. She would sew clothes using her mouth, and while eating, she would hold chopsticks between her elbows.

Recalling the past, Wang explained that she was the sole caretaker of her children during that time. She said life was difficult, but she was content and happy that her family never went hungry.

Her three children are currently settled with their own families. Her husband passed away more than a decade ago, and she now lives with her youngest son and his family, who provide her daily care.

Although she now suffers from high blood pressure, her health remains generally stable.