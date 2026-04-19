"We Heard You": Lenskart Issues New Dress Code After Backlash Over 'Bindi, Tilak'

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has introduced a revised in-store style guide after facing widespread backlash over an older version that barred Hindu religious symbols like bindi and tilak while permitting the hijab.

The controversy, which erupted on social media, sparked accusations of religious bias and prompted the company to clarify that the circulated policy was outdated and did not reflect current guidelines.

The brand, co-founded by Peyush Bansal, shared the link to the new style guide on X. They wrote, "We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened. Today, we are standardising our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently."

The revised style guide for Lenskart staff keeps most of the same rules about appearing neat and tidy, with a few key differences. While the previous version prohibited bindis, the updated one now allows “religious, cultural, or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, or any other).”

The earlier version also banned religious threads (kalawa). The new version, however, permits “cultural or religious items such as sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, or any other.” Staff who want to wear a hijab may continue to do so.

"If any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of our team members feel that their faith was unwelcome here, we are deeply sorry. That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be," the statement added.

We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.



Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently: https://t.co/lC8KlLLUZm



These guidelines explicitly and… — lenskart (@Lenskart_com) April 18, 2026

The clarification did not seem to sit well with online users. Some accused the eyewear brand of failing to offer a genuine apology.

One user wrote, "Very late, allowing symbol of faith at bare minimum. The first question should be: being a publicly listed company, how can you implement this unconstitutional policy? You and founder should be sued."

Very late, allowing symbol of faith at bare minimum. The first question should be: being a publicly listed company, how can you implement this unconstitutional policy? You and founder should be sued. — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 18, 2026

Another added, “Damage is already done. I am done as a consumer with @Lenskart_com & @peyushbansal.”

Damage is already done. I am done as a consumer with @Lenskart_com & @peyushbansal — Vishal (@iamvishal109) April 18, 2026

An individual said, “This is New India that is Bharat. No one can stop people of Bharat to wear their faith and to celebrate their culture even in your stores. Lenskart will have to change it's policy.”

This is New India that is Bharat.

No one can stop people of Bharat to wear their faith and to celebrate their culture even in your stores. Lenskart will have to change it's policy. — Stranger (@amarDgreat) April 18, 2026

"A force apology is never from the heart. If you are serious then sack the entire PR policy and legal team which are responsible," read a comment.

A force apology is never from the heart.



If you are serious then sack the entire PR policy and legal team which are responsible. — Arjun bhatt (@Arjun_homecare) April 18, 2026

Lenskart was founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. The brand originally started as an online portal for contact lenses but has since grown into a vertically integrated, omnichannel giant that designs, manufactures and retails its products through its own retail stores.

As of 2026, Lenskart operates over 2,500 stores across India and international markets like Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.