'<i>Bindi</i>, <i>Tilak</i> Not Restricted': Lenskart Founder Clarifies After Row Over Grooming Policy

Lenskart's founder, Peyush Bansal, acknowledged a "language lapse" in the company's grooming policy on social media, dismissing the viral document as outdated after it suggested that employees were not allowed to wear a bindi or tilak while permitting items such as a hijab and turban.

The controversy began after a document titled "Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide" surfaced online.

The document stated that "religious tikka/tilak and bindi/sticker is not allowed," while allowing employees to wear black-coloured turbans and hijabs. Another version of the style guide, dated February 2, 2026, also reportedly barred visible sindoor and kalawa threads.

Bansal clarified that the company has revised the grooming policy multiple times over the years, and the version currently circulating online is outdated.

"Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly," he wrote on X, adding that the circulated document does not reflect the company's current guidelines.

Hi, all. I've been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart.



I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines.



Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

"We as a company, continue to learn and build. Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed," he wrote. "We apologize for the confusion and concern this situation has caused," he added.

In another post, Bansal clarified that the current document is an outdated internal material and not an official HR policy. He pointed out that the document included an incorrect reference to bindi and tilak, which should not have been part of the guidelines.

Bansal said, "The issue had already been identified internally on February 17, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it."

I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post.



The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy.



That said, it contained an incorrect line about… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 16, 2026

"Let me be absolutely clear. Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith," he added.

He further acknowledged personal responsibility for the lapse, saying that as founder and CEO, he should have identified and corrected the issue earlier.

He added that he has now directed his team to put all such internal materials under stricter review processes and said he will personally oversee this going forward.