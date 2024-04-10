Lenskart's Peyush Bansal Seeks Land For Mega Factory In Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Responds

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal

Lenskart Co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal recently announced his company's plans to build its next mega factory in Bengaluru near Kempegowda International Airport. He also stated that they would need 25 acres of land and asked if any factory is for sale at the mentioned location.

"Lenskart is looking for 25 acres of land within 60 km of Kempegowda Bengaluru International Airport to build its next mega factory. If any company is looking to sell factory land near the Bengaluru airport, please send an email to: megafactory@lenskart.in," Mr Bansal wrote on LinkedIn.

Karnataka's Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure MB Patil took note of this. Within minutes, he shared a screenshot of Mr Bansal's post on X and wrote, "Karnataka is the place to be! @peyushbansal @Lenskart_com Industries Department is here to support you, and facilitate all your needs. Concerned officials will reach out, immediately."

According to news agency PTI, the Minister gave necessary instructions to officials to help Mr Bansal set up his unit in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Mr Bansal is also a judge on Shark Tank India. He was seen in the third season of the show, which concluded recently, where he invested in several start-ups. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights. The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.