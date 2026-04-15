US-Iran War Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday there was a lot of mistrust between Washington and Tehran that cannot be resolved overnight but he added that Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal and that he felt "very good about where we are."

"There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight," Vance said during a Turning Point USA event.

Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal, he said. "I feel very good about where we are," Vance added.

Talks to end the Iran war could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

A fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran still has a week to run. Vance was involved in the talks last weekend in Pakistan.

Here Are The US-Iran War Live Updates:

