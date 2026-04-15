US-Iran War Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday there was a lot of mistrust between Washington and Tehran that cannot be resolved overnight but he added that Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal and that he felt "very good about where we are."
"There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight," Vance said during a Turning Point USA event.
Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal, he said. "I feel very good about where we are," Vance added.
Talks to end the Iran war could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.
A fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran still has a week to run. Vance was involved in the talks last weekend in Pakistan.
Here Are The US-Iran War Live Updates:
US-Iran War LIVE: Over 20 Commercial Ships Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz: Report
More than 20 commercial ships have recently transited the Strait of Hormuz, signaling improved traffic through the key maritime chokepoint, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
At the same time, US Central Command said no vessels departing Iranian ports crossed the US blockade during its first 24 hours. A US official said eight oil tankers turned back after receiving instructions from US forces. No interdictions have been reported, and enforcement is not expected in the Persian Gulf.
US-Iran War LIVE: US Destroyer Interdicts 2 Oil Tankers Attempting To Leave Iran
A US destroyer interdicted two oil tankers attempting to leave Iran on Tuesday, a day after US President Donald Trump's blockade went into effect, and instructed them to turn around, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
US-Iran War LIVE: Switched Planes, Took Bus, Train: Iranian Delegation's Return From Pakistan Amid Security Threat
The Iranian delegation reportedly faced urgent security threats while en route to Tehran after ceasefire talks with the United States failed in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Iranian political analyst Mohammad Marandi told the Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen that amid heightened caution, the group, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, switched their flight midway and took an alternative route to reach Tehran by bus and train.
US-Iran War LIVE: 6 Ships Turned Around As Part Of Strait Of Hormuz Blockade: US Military
More than 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels… pic.twitter.com/dpWAAknzQp— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 14, 2026
US-Iran War LIVE: "Iran Cannot Have A Nuclear Weapon": US Vice President JD Vance
🔴#BREAKING | "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," says US Vice President JD Vance— NDTV (@ndtv) April 15, 2026
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US-Iran War LIVE: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Direct Negotiations After "Productive" Talks: US
🔴#BREAKING | Israel, Lebanon Agree To Direct Negotiations After "Productive" Talks: US— NDTV (@ndtv) April 15, 2026
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US-Iran War LIVE: "War With Iran Close To Over": Trump
In an interview to Fox news, US President Donald Trump on the Iran war said, "I think it's close to over, yeah. I mean, I view it as very close to over."
He added, "If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we're not finished. We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."
🔴#BREAKING | "War with Iran close to over" : Trump— NDTV (@ndtv) April 15, 2026
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