In Huge Claim, Trump Says Iran Has Agreed To Hand Over Its Enriched Uranium

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium supply and said that both countries were "close" to a peace deal.

"They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust," Trump told reporters at the White House, using his name for the enriched uranium stockpile that the United States says could be used to build nuclear weapons.

"There's a very good chance we're going to make a deal," he added.

Trump said that the US and Iran are going through a "very successful negotiation". He said that if the deal happens, there will be free oil, an open Strait of Hormuz and "everything will be nice".

US-Iran Talks Failed Last Weekend Over Uranium Enrichment

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement in the 21-hour marathon peace talks in Islamabad last weekend, with Washington insisting that Tehran refused to give up its right over enrichment of nuclear fuel.

US Vice President JD Vance had stressed that if America's "red lines" on Iran's nuclear ambitions were met, "then this can be a very, very good deal for both countries."

Washington has proposed a 20-year freeze on Iran's uranium enrichment in its proposal, but Tehran had said it could only agree to do it for five years, according to reports by The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, Tehran had proposed suspending uranium enrichment for up to five years, which was an offer that the Trump administration rejected, insisting on 20 years, the NYT reported, quoting two senior Iranian officials and one US official.

The Trump administration's earlier demand was that Iran permanently end all domestic enrichment amid concerns it could provide a pathway to nuclear weapons capability.