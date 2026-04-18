2 Iranian Gunboats Fire On Tanker In Hormuz, Crew Safe: UK Body

Two Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after Iran reversed course on reopening the waterway and reimposed restrictions on the strait, a day after US President Donald Trump said he will continue its naval blockade in "full force".

The captain of the tanker reported that two gunboats of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps approached it, and without any radio warning, the gunboats "then fired upon the tanker", said the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre in a statement.

The tanker was approached by the gunboats 37 kilometres northeast of Oman. However, the tanker and crew are safe and the incident is under investigation by authorities.

Iran Blocks Strait Of Hormuz Again

Iran's joint military command said on Saturday that "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces". It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

"Until the United States restores freedom of movement for all vessels visiting Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled," it said.

The announcement came after Trump said that despite Iran's decision to reopen the strait on Friday, the American blockade would remain fully in place until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington, including on its nuclear programme.

The Strait of Hormuz is the chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply. Its closure for nearly two months amid the Iran war affected crude oil prices and supply across many countries.

