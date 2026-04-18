Iran Shuts Hormuz Again, Accuses US Of Violating Deal To Reopen It

Iran has reversed course on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reimposed restrictions on the critical waterway, a day after US President Donald Trump said he will continue its naval blockade in "full force".

Iran's military command, in a statement, said that Washington had broken a promise by continuing its naval blockade of ships sailing to and from Iran's ports.

"Until the United States restores freedom of movement for all vessels visiting Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled," it said.