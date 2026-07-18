US Strikes Iran Again, Now 7 Nights In A Row

US forces launched strikes against Iran for a seventh night in a row on Friday, the US military said.

US Central Command, in a post on X, said the strikes, which began at 1900 GMT, were designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities.

"The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction", US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in its statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)