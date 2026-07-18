US Strikes Iran Again, Now 7 Nights In A Row

US said that strikes against Iran were designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities."
- US forces conducted strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night on Friday
- The operation aims to degrade Iranian military capabilities continuously
- CENTCOM confirmed the strikes were ordered by the Commander in Chief
US forces launched strikes against Iran for a seventh night in a row on Friday, the US military said.
US Central Command, in a post on X, said the strikes, which began at 1900 GMT, were designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities.
"The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction", US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in its statement.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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