Iran Strikes US Airbase In Qatar "To Punish The Aggressor"

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Friday that they had targeted US radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar to "punish the aggressor" following overnight US strikes on Iran.

"In continuation of last night's retaliatory operations, the brave fighters of the IRGC's Aerospace Force... carried out a heavy and surprise attack on the US airbase at al-Udeid, Qatar, to punish the aggressor and the child-killing US military," the IRGC said in a statement.

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