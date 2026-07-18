'No Border Will Be Safe': Iran Warns Of Full-Scale Offensive Against US

Tehran is ready to resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes against it continue for another two or three days, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned Friday.

"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses ... and no political border will be safe," Major General Mohsen Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.

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