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'No Border Will Be Safe': Iran Warns Of Full-Scale Offensive Against US

Tehran is ready to resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes against it continue for another two or three days, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned Friday.

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'No Border Will Be Safe': Iran Warns Of Full-Scale Offensive Against US

Tehran is ready to resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes against it continue for another two or three days, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned Friday.

"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses ... and no political border will be safe," Major General Mohsen Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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