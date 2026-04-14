US May Be Eyeing Strait Of Malacca After Hormuz. Why It Matters To India

As tensions escalate around the Strait of Hormuz, where the US is intensifying pressure on Iranian-linked maritime activity, a parallel development in Southeast Asia is drawing attention. A fresh defence arrangement between the United States and Indonesia has triggered speculation that the US' focus may be widening toward the Strait of Malacca, which is another critical artery of global trade.

The agreement, finalised earlier this week, gives US military aircraft expanded operational access to Indonesia's airspace. Although it is officially framed as a step toward deeper defence cooperation, it could also enhance Washington's surveillance and operational reach over the Malacca Strait, which links the Indian Ocean with East Asia.

Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore collectively manage this passage, which facilitates a significant portion of global trade transit. However, the timing of the deal has raised questions about whether the US is recalibrating its Indo-Pacific strategy to secure key maritime chokepoints beyond the Middle East.

Malacca's Strategic Weight In Global Trade

Unlike Hormuz, which is central to global oil shipments, the Strait of Malacca serves as a broader commercial lifeline, facilitating the movement of energy supplies as well as manufactured goods, electronics and industrial components. It is significant because of the sheer volume of trade it handles, including a major share of global oil flows.

The corridor is especially crucial for East Asian economies. China, in particular, remains heavily reliant on this route for energy imports. This is a dependency long viewed in Beijing as a strategic vulnerability, often referred to as the "Malacca Dilemma".

Despite comparatively lower direct economic dependence, the United States views the strait through a strategic and military lens. Its narrow width at key points makes it both a potential bottleneck and a leverage point in any future conflict scenario.

India's Geographic Advantage And Growing Role

The evolving dynamics around the Malacca Strait also place India in a position of relevance. Located close to the western approaches of the strait, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide New Delhi with a natural vantage point over maritime traffic moving through the region.

India's military infrastructure, including its southernmost air station at Campbell Bay, enables monitoring of key sea lanes. Moreover, ongoing infrastructure initiatives in the region will further bolster India's maritime capabilities, strengthening its presence near one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

This geographic proximity could contribute to a cooperation between the US and India, particularly in the context of balancing China's influence in the region.

Complex Regional Dynamics Could Challenge US Plans

Any expanded US role in the Strait of Malacca, however, would have to navigate a complex regional landscape. Indonesia and Malaysia share control over the strait, which has longstanding sensitivities regarding sovereignty and maritime boundaries.

Singapore, while controlling a smaller part of the strait, remains central to its commercial ecosystem due to its advanced port infrastructure and dominance in global shipping services, including bunkering operations. The maritime sector is a key pillar of its economy, making stability in regional shipping routes critical for it.

Recent global debates over maritime tolls and restrictions have also heightened concerns in Southeast Asia. Against this backdrop, Washington's evolving posture suggests a broader effort to secure multiple strategic corridors simultaneously.