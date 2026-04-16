Trump Announces Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire, Then A "10th War" Claim

US President Donald Trump announced a historic 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and claimed it to be the 10th war that he has stopped. He said that he had "excellent" conversations with President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that the ceasefire will begin at 5 pm EST or 3:30 am IST.

"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.", he wrote on Truth Social.

He added, "It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!".

Trump said Israel and Lebanon "met for the first time in 34 years" in Washington DC. He said in his post on Truth Social that he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to make sure that the two countries achieve "lasting peace".

Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington after more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In a separate post later, Trump said that he will be inviting Netanyahu and Aoun to the White House for the "first meaningful talks" since 1983. He also said that both the warring sides wanted peace, which he believes will "happen quickly".

Hezbollah Lawmaker Calls Peace Talks "Grave Error"

However, Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan told AFP on Thursday that the Lebanese government's decision to hold direct negotiations with Israel was a "grave error" and that Beirut should stop making concessions to Israel and the United States.

"Direct negotiations with the enemy are a grave sin and a grave error" on the part of the government, Hajj Hassan said from his parliamentary office before Trump's announcement.

He criticised the government for agreeing to negotiations and yielding to "US wishes" before a ceasefire had been reached in Lebanon.