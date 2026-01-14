US Says Lebanon Commits To Stopping Hezbollah Attacks On Israel

The US State Department said that the ceasefire reached between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday entails a commitment by Beirut to prevent any Hezbollah attacks.

As part of the 10-day truce that goes into effect Thursday at 2100 GMT "the Government of Lebanon will take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah... from carrying out any attacks, operations, or hostile activities against Israeli targets," the State Department said in a statement.

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