Why Was Women's Quota Bill Brought At This Time? Centre Releases FAQs

The government has released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) linked to the Women's Reservation Bill and other crucial legislation, a day after its efforts to reserve 33% seats in Lok Sabha for women were defeated. The Bill needed a two-thirds majority to pass, but NDA could garner the support of 298 members in Lok Sabha, while 230 opposed it.

Find the FAQs below:

Which Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on April 16?

The central government had introduced three key pieces of legislation in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026. These included The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Why were these Bills brought at this time?

As per the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, reservation for women will be implemented based on delimitation after the Census conducted post-2026. But if the government waited for the time-consuming processes of Census and delimitation, women would not have been able to benefit from 33% reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. To ensure timely benefits to half the population, the government considered it necessary to delink the implementation of the Act from this condition.

What would have been the benefits if these Bills became laws?

If cleared, these Bills would have paved the way for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as early as the 2029 general elections.

Why was there a proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats?

The process of finalising the boundary of a constituency is known as delimitation. It is an essential process for implementing women's reservation. The limit on seats in Lok Sabha was set at 550 in 1976. In 1971, the population of India was 54 crore. Now that it has gone up to 140 crore, a need has arisen to increase the seats to 850 in Lok Sabha. This would enable a fair representation of people in Parliament.

Were changes proposed to the Delimitation Commission Act and will the ongoing state elections be impacted?

The government has assured that no changes have been proposed to the Delimitation Commission Act and that the existing legal framework remains intact. Any recommendation of the Commission would need parliamentary approval and presidential assent. The ongoing elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states would not be affected since the polls till 2029 will be conducted under the current system.

What was the rationale behind increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850?

The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats was based on a proportional expansion approach. A uniform 50 percent increase in seats would maintain the proportion for all states and UTs. When this principle is applied to the current 543 seats, this would lead to about 815 seats. This requires increasing the upper limit on seats from 550 to 850.

Would southern or smaller states have been affected by the delimitation proposal?

No, the government says. All states would see a uniform 50 percent increase in seats. This would not hurt the southern states' representation; rather, their overall share would remain stable. The following table shows that the southern states currently have 23.76 % seats in Lok Sabha and this would have slightly increased 23.87 % if the Bills were passed.

Would states that enforced population control face any disadvantage?

No, since seats were proposed to be increased uniformly across states, their proportional representation would have remained unchanged or rather slightly improved.

Would the Bills have impacted the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes?

No, the delimitation process ensures proportional reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. With more seats in the House, the number of reserved seats for SC and STs would increase significantly and strengthen their representation.

Was Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at delaying caste census?

No. The Government says it has already started a time-bound programme for caste census. The process includes detailed enumeration, and caste-related data will be recorded during the population count phase, it adds.

Why were Muslim women not given a separate quota within reservation framework?

There is no provision in the Constitution for reservation based on religion. Reservation policies are based on social and economic backwardness.

Why was women's reservation not implemented in 2024 parliamentary elections?

Delimitation of seats is needed for implementing reservation. It is an extensive and consultative process that needs about two years. Therefore, these Bills were brought in Parliament to implement women's reservation.

Why was Women's Reservation Bill introduced in 2023 when immediate implementation was not on the cards?

The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023 to establish the legal and constitutional framework for women's reservation. Its passage enabled the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Why was a separate Union Territories Bill required?

Legislative Assemblies in Union Territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry are governed by separate legal provisions. Therefore, specific amendments were needed to implement women's reservation in these regions. This was why a separate Bill was needed.