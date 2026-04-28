Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes Women's Reservation Resolution Amid Showdown

A special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, called in the name of 'Nari Shakti Vandan', turned into a high-voltage political battleground on Monday as the House passed a government resolution proposing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and all Legislative Assemblies. The resolution was passed following a fierce clash between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over timing, intent and political credibility.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, stated, "It is the opinion of this House that, in homage to Nari Shakti and for the holistic development and empowerment of women, one-third reservation for women in Parliament and all Legislative Assemblies should be implemented with immediate effect, following the completion of the delimitation process."

Opening the discussion in the House, Yadav struck a sharp tone, accusing the Congress of historically denying women their rightful political space despite being in power for decades after Independence. Calling it an "injustice against half the population," he said, "There were several opportunities in history to grant women equal representation, but Congress delayed delimitation and blocked the path through constitutional manoeuvres."

The Chief Minister went further, declaring that MP now stands for "Mahila Sashaktikaran Pradesh", and claimed that the government's commitment was visible on the ground, citing that 17 out of 55 districts are headed by women collectors. He argued that if timely decisions had been taken, women's representation in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies could have more than doubled, adding, "We are determined to ensure that women get their rightful share. But this cannot happen without a constitutional amendment and delimitation."

The opposition was quick to turn the spotlight back on the government. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar mounted a direct challenge, questioning the delay embedded within the resolution itself. "Women need reservation today, not in 2029 or 2047. If your intentions are honest, why wait for delimitation? Implement it now," he demanded, cornering the government on what he called a "future promise with no present action".

The debate intensified as the Congress accused the BJP of using women's empowerment as a political slogan rather than a policy priority. After the resolution was passed, the Congress staged a walkout, with Singhar later stating, "The BJP is anti-women, and this mindset was clearly visible inside the House. Despite our opposition, the resolution was pushed through we strongly condemn it."

Adding fuel to the fire, a controversial remark by Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya triggered outrage among BJP's women legislators. While Baraiya later clarified, "My statement has been misinterpreted. I spoke about the plight of women, not against them," BJP MLA Lalita Yadav hit back sharply, saying, "The true mindset of Congress stands exposed. The language used in the House was objectionable and anti-women."

The political temperature remained high throughout the 8-9 hour-long special session, with both sides trading accusations over who has truly stood for women's rights. The Chief Minister, in a pointed attack, said, "Congress has abandoned the cause of women. Even their MLAs did not fully attend the session, despite knowing the importance of this issue."