Instagram, Facebook And WhatsApp Suffer Widespread Outage As Meta Services Go Down

The web versions of Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily inaccessible during a major outage that also affected Facebook.While the websites for Instagram and WhatsApp experienced disruptions, their mobile apps continued to function normally. Facebook, however, was hit more broadly, with both its website and apps, including Messenger, affected by the outage.



The outage appears to be global, affecting users worldwide on both the mobile apps and web versions of the platforms, with widespread disruption reports recorded by DownDetector across multiple regions.

Photo Credit: downdetector.com

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded to reports of widespread outages on Facebook and Instagram, writing in a post on X: "We are aware that people are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our services. We are working to resolve the issue."

Meta's status page listed "High disruptions" for Facebooks Ads Manager.

"We are aware that some advertisers may be having trouble creating or editing their ads in Ads Manager. Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the status page explained.

Meta's major platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, operate on shared backend infrastructure, allowing the services to work seamlessly across the company's ecosystem. Because these platforms depend on interconnected systems, a technical issue affecting one service can quickly impact others. This means outages, server failures or network disruptions within Meta's infrastructure often result in widespread problems across multiple apps simultaneously. As a result, users may experience difficulties accessing features, sending messages or loading content across several Meta-owned services at the same time.