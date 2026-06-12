Bhopal Man Arrested, Was Allegedly Planning Lone-Wolf Attacks

A terror probe has unfolded in Madhya Pradesh after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 35-year-old man from Bhopal for allegedly being in touch with overseas handlers, with investigators probing whether he was moving towards a lone-wolf attack model.

The accused, identified as Mohd Faraz, is a resident of the Qazi Camp area of Old Bhopal. He was arrested by the ATS near Nanhe Bee's Mosque in a highly confidential operation. Sources said the action was carried out with such secrecy that even senior local police officials and police station staff were reportedly kept out of the loop.

According to ATS sources, Faraz was allegedly highly radicalised and had been consuming extremist material sent from abroad. Investigators claim to have recovered a PDF file containing alleged jihadi literature from his mobile phone, which they suspect originated from Pakistan. The agency is now examining whether he was acting alone or was part of a wider network.

The ATS is also investigating whether the accused was planning to travel to Afghanistan for alleged specialised training. Sources said he was undergoing martial arts training, raising concerns among investigators that he may have been physically preparing himself for a violent act.

Faraz, who worked at a doctor's clinic, has been sent to ATS remand till June 16 by a special court in Bhopal. During the remand period, investigators are expected to question him about his foreign contacts, local associates, online activity and any possible plans.

The ATS has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other serious sections linked to alleged anti-national activities. Officials are trying to establish how long the accused had allegedly been in touch with foreign handlers and whether anyone in Madhya Pradesh or outside the state assisted him.

A major part of the investigation is now focused on his digital footprint. Sources said Faraz was allegedly connected to suspicious groups through certain dark apps, and his social media accounts are also under scrutiny. Investigators are examining posts and comments relating to Gaza, along with his chats, downloads and online contacts, as part of the wider probe.

Investigative agencies have also developed leads regarding certain contacts the accused allegedly had with a madrasa in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh. These inputs are being verified, and officials stressed that no conclusions have been drawn so far.

The arrest has raised concern within security circles because investigators suspect the accused may have been moving towards a lone-wolf model, in which an individual allegedly radicalised online and guided remotely attempts to carry out an attack without a large local network.

For now, the ATS is keeping the probe closely guarded. Investigators are trying to establish who was allegedly guiding Faraz, whether he had local associates and whether any alleged plan had moved beyond the preparatory stage.