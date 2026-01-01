Green Panel Chair's Letter Sparks Storm Over Clearances In Madhya Pradesh

A letter from Madhya Pradesh SEIAA chairman Shiv Narayan Singh Chouhan to the chief secretary has raised a row over environmental clearances in the state, with allegations of illegal approvals, institutional obstruction and irreversible ecological damage.

At the heart of the letter is the allegation that 237 environmental clearances and Terms of Reference (TORs) were allegedly issued without appraisal by SEIAA, the statutory authority empowered to examine and approve such cases.

The chairman has alleged that these clearances were issued in coordination with senior officials, even though environmental law does not give state government officers the power to independently grant environmental clearance.

The letter says the power to issue environmental clearance rests with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change or the SEIAA concerned. Despite this, the chairman alleged that clearances and ToRs were issued without SEIAA appraisal and in some cases without even bringing the matters before the authority.

The letter links the alleged illegal clearances to actual environmental damage. In two cases, according to the chairman, allegedly illegal clearances led to irreversible damage and the cutting of hundreds of trees from 17 acres of government forest land. The letter claims that no action has been taken against the officers responsible.

The chairman demanded strict action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the All India Services Conduct Rules, 1968, and other legal provisions. The letter indicated that repeated inaction has emboldened officials and created a pattern where SEIAA's statutory role is being bypassed.

In another allegation, the SEIAA chairman said his own chamber was locked, obstructing the functioning of the authority. According to the letter, this was not an isolated administrative dispute but part of a larger pattern to prevent SEIAA from functioning independently.

The chairman said that despite repeated complaints, no action was taken. The letter also referred to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated February 3, 2026. According to the chairman, the NGT held that the principal secretary and member secretary did not have the authority to issue environmental clearances. The tribunal is also said to have declared certain clearances void and directed that the cases be appraised by the SEIAA. Yet, the chairman alleges, even after his request, those cases were not placed in the agenda for appraisal.

The letter further flags another serious issue - 39 allegedly illegal deemed Terms of Reference. The chairman alleged that instead of cancelling these orders, a senior officer issued an order stating that the state government considered the EC valid. This, according to the letter, has created both legal confusion and administrative paralysis.

One such pending case, the chairman claimed, is blocking an investment of nearly Rs 300 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The letter said the delay is not only affecting investment but also potential GST revenue and employment opportunities.

The chairman has asked the chief secretary to ensure compliance with the Centre's notification dated January 7, 2025, which requires the state government to provide financial and logistical support to SEIAA and the expert committee.

The letter alleged this provision is being used not to facilitate SEIAA, but to weaken its functioning.