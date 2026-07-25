Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment 2026: 9662 Posts Approved, Notification Expected Soon

MP Police Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh government has approved recruitment for 9,662 police. The Home Department has cleared the proposal, and the recruitment process will soon begin through the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). The detailed notification is expected to be released shortly with complete information about the vacancies and the application process. Candidates waiting for Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment 2026 should regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

The notification is expected to include post-wise vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and age relaxation, application dates, selection process, exam pattern, physical standards, and other important instructions. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready and follow only official announcements to avoid missing any important updates.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the update on X and said the government is working to create more employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

This recruitment is expected to provide a major opportunity for candidates who have been waiting for police vacancies in Madhya Pradesh. A large number of applicants are likely to apply once the registration process begins.

Candidates should wait for the official notification before applying. The notification will provide complete details about the recruitment process

Aspirants should keep their educational certificates, identity documents, and other required papers ready. They should also visit the official MPESB website regularly for the latest updates.

The Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment 2026 notification is expected soon, and eligible candidates should be prepared to complete the application process within the given deadline once registrations open.