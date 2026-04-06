MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 679 Posts

The Madhya Pradesh Police are inviting applications for Constable (Band) recruitment 2026. Candidates can window, apply by visiting the MP portal online.

The application 5) window, which opened on Sunday (April 5),unreserved will be closed on April 19. The application correction window will close on April 24.

According to the official notification, a total of 679 vacancies are open for Constable (Band) across the state. These vacancies are opened for male candidates only.

Click here for direct apply

The application fee for the registration is Rs 500 for Unreserved and Rs 250 for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS. Additionally, the candidates are required to pay Rs 150 plus GST as a portal fee.

The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum is 33 years for general and 38 years for reserved categories. Apart from this, the 10+2 from recognised board is mandatory for UR, OBC, and SC, while Class 8 is for ST.

The selection process will include a skill test, a band playing test, and an interview. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details. To apply, candidates can visit the MP Online portal.