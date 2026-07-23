Man Stabbed To Death After Argument With Villager In Madhya Pradesh

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation with a fellow villager in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Thursday. The family of the man who died has alleged poor response by ambulance and emergency services resulted in delay in taking him to hospital.

The incident took place late Wednesday night in Saliwada village under the Bargi police station limits.

The victim was identified as Namami Patel, a welder by profession.

According to police, Patel was sitting outside his house after dinner when he got into an argument with another villager, identified as Ghanshyam Kevat.

"Bargi police station received information about the incident late on Wednesday night. Prima facie, it appears that the victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon following a dispute. A murder case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," Bargi police station SHO said.

Patel was first taken to the government health centre at Bargi and later referred to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the medical college, police said.

The victim's family alleged that they repeatedly contacted the 108 ambulance service and the 112 emergency response service after the attack, but help did not reach on time.

They claimed they were forced to shift Patel to the hospital in a private vehicle. The family further alleged that the ambulance at the Bargi hospital was not operational due to a mechanical fault, compelling them to again use a private vehicle to take him to the medical college.

They claimed doctors told them that timely medical attention could have improved his chances of survival.

"The allegations regarding the ambulance service have also come to our notice. We are verifying all aspects of the case, including the claims made by the family. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the enquiry," the SHO said.

Police said Patel had been married around a year ago. The motive behind the killing will become clear after the accused is arrested and questioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)