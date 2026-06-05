Drunk Man Hangs Son Upside Down, Wife Beats Him To Death With Stick

A man's visit to his wife's maternal home in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur ended in death after a verbal altercation between the couple turned physical. The woman, identified as Neelam Kushwaha, beat her husband to death with a stick, then sat with the body for eight hours before surrendering to the police.

Neelam has been living away from her husband, Deendayal Kushwaha, at her maternal home for the past four years. On June 1, Deendayal arrived at Neelam's parents' home in an intoxicated state. Neelam alleged that Deendayal forced the door open and hung their son upside down. This scared Neelam, as she feared her husband would harm their child.

In the heat of the moment, she picked up a stick kept nearby and struck Deendayal. He fell onto the cot after the first blow. Neelam kept striking him, and Deendayal died of severe injuries.

Neelam sat near Deendayal's body for about eight hours. She then went to a local temple, sat before the deity for around 10 minutes, seeking forgiveness. From there, she went straight to the Civil Lines police station and reported the incident.

She arrived at the police station at around 8 pm and told the Station House Officer (SHO) that she had killed her husband. The police found the body on a cot inside the house.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the harassment and assault allegations and probing the case from all angles.