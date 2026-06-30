Maharashtra Woman Kills Husband, Stages Its As Heart Attack

A woman allegedly murdered her husband by strangling him with a wire before attempting to pass off his death as a heart attack in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

The man has been identified as Sharif Pathan, while the accused is his wife, Nasreen Pathan.

According to the police, Nasreen allegedly took the extreme step after being subjected to frequent harassment due to her husband's alcohol addiction.

After the murder, she allegedly claimed that Sharif had died of a heart attack in an attempt to make the death appear natural.

However, during police interrogation, Nasreen allegedly confessed to strangling her husband with a wire.

Police have registered a case of murder against her at the local rural police station. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs From Akash Sawant