Agra Woman Fed Husband 20 Sleeping Pills Before Killing, Burying His Body In Bathroom

A woman who killed her husband and buried his body in the bathroom of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra had fed him at least 15 to 20 sleeping pills before committing the crime, the investigation has revealed.

According to the police, Ruby Sharma - the wife of Surendra Sharma, told the police that she put sleeping pills into her husband's food and fed him.

When Surendra fell into a deep sleep, she murdered him.

Surendra had been missing for nearly 45 days, and what initially began as a missing person case ended up taking a dark turn.

For several days, whenever neighbours and relatives asked Ruby about Surendra's whereabouts, she would unhesitatingly say he was out and would return soon.

On May 26, Ruby and her brother-in-law, Anil, filed a complaint with the police that Surendra had been missing since May 18. As the investigation began, Anil expressed suspicion towards Ruby. She, on the other hand, pretended to help the police by joining their search for her husband.

Ruby used to cry in front of neighbours to show she had been heartbroken ever since her husband went missing, the police said.

Surendra's family, however, found many inconsistencies in her version of the circumstances surrounding her husband's disappearance, prompting the police to question Ruby.

Soon, she confessed to the crime.

According to her, Surendra had drunkenly fought with relatives in Bharatpur, following which she feared legal action and court rounds. Due to this,

Investigation revealed that after Ruby killed her husband, she dragged his body into their bathroom - which had a mud floor. The next day, she called labourers to bring soil for the bathroom and then dumped it on Surendra's body. Once the body was completely covered, she called a mason to lay a concrete floor in the bathroom.

Since she called the workers to renovate the bathroom within a day or two of the murder, neither of them suspected any bad smell.

Nearly 45 days later, the police cracked the case, and they broke a layer of plaster on the bathroom floor to recover the body.

The body was sent for a postmortem.

The police said they are looking into the possibility of the involvement of more accused, whether others helped Ruby in the crime.