Agra Woman Kills Husband, Buries Body In Bathroom. Tells People He's Missing

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body in the bathroom of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The police said they are investigating whether more people were involved in the murder and cover-up.

The police along with some workers broke a layer of plaster on the bathroom floor to recover the body, they said. The police had been on the case for the last 45 days, ever since the husband had been reported missing.

During the investigation, the woman, who has been identified as Ruby, pretended to help the police by joining in the search for her husband, Surendra Sharma. The police got a breakthrough in the case after the murdered man's brother raised suspicion on Ruby.

She used to cry in front of neighbours to show she had been heartbroken ever since her husband went missing. However, Surendra's family found many inconsistencies in her version of the circumstances surrounding her husband's disappearance.

The body has been sent for a postmortem. The police said they are looking into the possibility of involvement of more accused, whether others helped Ruby in burying the body.

The case has chilling parallels with the February 2025 'blue drum' murder case in which a merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput was killed, dismembered and sealed with cement in a blue drum by his wife, Muskaan Rajput, and her lover, Sahil.