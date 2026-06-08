YouTuber Gives Home Tour, Shows Gold, Gets Robbed Of Items Worth Rs 10 Lakh

A homemaker-cum-YouTuber's social media display of gold jewellery, cash and a luxurious lifestyle appears to have invited real-world danger in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

In the early hours of Saturday, unidentified burglars allegedly broke into the house of YouTuber Rachna Gurjar in Mohani village, locked her and her family inside a room, and escaped with gold and silver jewellery, cash and even a carton of energy drink. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

According to Gurjar, the burglars entered the house around 2 am while the family was asleep. "They locked us inside the room and then committed the burglary. They took away gold, silver jewellery, cash and a carton of energy drink, worth around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. They also changed the angles of the CCTV cameras, possibly with a lathi, so that their faces were not recorded," Gurjar said after filing a complaint at Narwar police station.

The family realised what had happened around 4 am, when they woke up and found the room locked from outside. They then called relatives, who came to the house, opened the door and rescued them.

Shivpuri Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Mule confirmed the burglary and said a case has been registered. Police teams are working to identify and arrest the accused.

Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the house. Sources said one of the clips shows a masked burglar using a lathi to change the angle of a CCTV camera, apparently to hide his identity. Police suspect that the accused may be from the same village or a nearby area and may have been familiar with the house and the family's activities.

The role of social media is also being closely examined. Gurjar, who has over one lakh followers, had recently posted videos showing her house, jewellery, cash and lifestyle. In one video, she reportedly recorded different parts of her home, from the entrance to the rooms. In another, she placed valuables, including jewellery and cash, on a table and filmed them.

Police sources believe the burglars may have watched these videos and used them to plan the crime. The videos may have given them an idea of the house layout, the presence of valuables and possibly even security arrangements.

What was posted online as a glimpse of luxury may have become a roadmap for crime. For now, the police are trying to identify the masked men seen in the CCTV footage, while the incident has raised a serious warning about the risks of displaying wealth and home interiors on social media.