Royal Family's Daughter-In-Law Shot At As Dispute Escalates In Madhya Pradesh

A long-running family dispute inside the historic Parsamaniya Garhi of Satna's Nagod royal family erupted in gunfire on Thursday, bringing a private royal feud into public view.

The injured woman, Yogita Singh, is the first wife of Rupendra Kumar Singh, also known as Baba Raja, a member of the Nagod royal family and nephew of Nagod MLA Nagendra Singh. Yogita sustained a bullet injury to her abdomen and was rushed first to Satna for emergency treatment before being referred to Vindhya Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rewa, where doctors operated on her. Hospital sources said she is now out of danger but remains under medical supervision.

According to reports, Yogita Singh had reached Parsamaniya Garhi two days before the incident with her brothers, son and other relatives to discuss a long-running family dispute. What was meant to be a conversation allegedly spiralled into violence on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the argument escalated suddenly inside the Garhi premises. It is alleged that Sunita Singh Parihar, the woman reportedly living with Rupendra Kumar Singh, opened fire with a licensed .22 bore gun. Several rounds were allegedly fired, and one bullet struck Yogita Singh in the abdomen, triggering panic and chaos inside the fortified residence.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured woman for treatment. Sunita Singh Parihar was detained and later arrested. A heavy police presence was deployed at Parsamaniya Garhi and nearby areas to maintain law and order as the incident triggered widespread discussion in Satna and the surrounding areas.

The victim's mother, Narendra Kumari, has levelled serious allegations. Speaking to the media, she claimed that Sunita fired nine rounds and that her son-in-law, Rupendra Kumar Singh alias Baba Raja, was encouraging her by saying, “Shoot, shoot.” She alleged that her daughter tried to save herself, but a bullet fired through a window struck her in the abdomen.

Narendra Kumari claimed that the family had gone to the Garhi only for talks. “My son-in-law pushed my daughter out and shut the door. Sunita then fired through the window,” she alleged. She further claimed that Sunita had assaulted Yogita in the past as well, including incidents in which she allegedly pinned her down and pressed her throat.

The injured woman's mother also questioned the police action, alleging that only Sunita Singh has been named as an accused while no case has been registered against Baba Raja. She further claimed that Rupendra Kumar Singh has been living with Sunita Parihar for nearly seven years.

Based on the complaint lodged by the injured Yogita Singh, Uchehara Police have registered a case against Sunita Singh under sections related to attempt to murder and abusive conduct. SDOP Raghu Kesari said the accused woman has been arrested and the matter is under investigation.

Police officials said all aspects of the incident, including the motive behind the firing, the sequence of events, the role of those present at the spot and the legal status of the weapon used, are under investigation.

ASP Satna Premlal Kurve also confirmed police action in the case and said the investigation is progressing.