Parsamaniya Garhi: The Historic Fort At The Centre Of Nagod Royal Family Feud

Domestic as well as international tourists are fascinated by forts, especially their architecture. When spoken about, the magnificent images of Mehrangarh Fort, Amer Fort, Chittorgarh Fort, Raigad Fort, and Gwalior Fort come to mind. Amid these, Parsamaniya Garhi, an estate located in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, hardly comes to mind.

In fact, Nagod is not the royal house that often makes headlines like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Gwalior families. The former princely state in Madhya Pradesh mostly stays away from the limelight, but recently it has made the national news when a long-standing family dispute escalated and Yogita Singh, the first wife of Rupendra Kumar Singh, also known as Baba Raja, was shot in the abdomen.

Rupendra Kumar Singh is a member of the Nagod royal family and the nephew of Nagod MLA Nagendra Singh. According to reports, Yogita Singh reached the Parsamaniya Garhi with her brothers, son, and relatives to discuss a long-running family dispute. Allegedly, Sunita Singh Parihar, the woman reportedly living with Rupendra Kumar Singh, opened fire and fired several rounds, and one bullet struck Yogita Singh.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors operated on her, and she is reportedly out of danger but under medical supervision. Beyond this recent controversy is the story of this historic estate that holds sentimental value for the people connected to it.

Nagod Family's Move To Madhya Pradesh

The princely state of Nagod was established in 1344 by Raja Veerraj Jueodo, who was a chief of the Parihar clan of Rajputs. Following pressures from Islamic invasions, a branch of the clan migrated southwards and settled in the rugged highlands of central India.

Nagod, referred to as Unchahara until the 18th century, was a strategically defensive territory amid the hills of Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand, and it allowed the rulers to preserve their autonomy while other kingdoms were struggling to stand tall.

The Unchahara rulers had complex relationships with the Sultans of Delhi and the Mughal Empire. During the Revolt of 1857, Nagod was ruled by Raja Raghavendra Singh, who was a staunch supporter of the imperialists and offered asylum and safe passage to British officers, administrative staff, and their families, escorting them safely to Jabalpur.

After the independence of India in 1947, Nagod became a part of the newly created state of Madhya Pradesh. Today, it is a thriving town, celebrated for its rich legacy and ancient temples. The family's reported ancestral residence is the Nagod Fort, built in 1344, and Parsamaniya Garhi is a separate estate owned by the family.

Situated in the Parsamaniya Hills, the fort is surrounded by the lush green Vindhya mountain range.

Parsamaniya Garhi's Importance

Ancestral properties of royal families are often the object of interest due to their architecture and history. They are far more than just real estate. However, as royal titles in India were abolished, many ancestral forts and estates became disputed properties.

While it remains unclear who owns or lives in Parsamaniya Garhi, recent reports point out that it was frequented by members of the family, and a few may have lived there as well. In her statement, the victim's mother, Narendra Kumari, said that the accused fired nine rounds and her son-in-law, Rupendra Kumar Singh, was encouraging her, saying, "Shoot, shoot."

"My son-in-law pushed my daughter out and shut the door. Sunita then fired through the window," she further claimed, adding that Sunita has assaulted Yogita in the past.

This suggests that some members of the family or the extended royal family stay in Parsamaniya Garhi. Since it is not a mainstream tourist monument, there are no photographs in the public domain.

Nagod once occupied an important place in Baghelkhand's history, and while the royal family has largely stayed out of the public eye, the recent feud has again turned public attention to them. At the centre of this dispute is Parsamaniya Garhi, where the shooting happened. It is not just a fort but a symbol of the regal past of the family, and it stands as an eyewitness to the recent crime.

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