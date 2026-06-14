Petrol Pump, Property Dispute At Centre Of Madhya Pradesh's Royal Family Feud

The high-profile shooting case linked to the Nagod royal family's Parsamaniya Garhi has taken another dramatic turn. After the firing incident that left Yogita Singh, daughter-in-law of the royal family, injured, a second FIR has now been registered. This time, the complainant is Rupendra Singh, alias Baba Raja, nephew of Nagod MLA Nagendra Singh.

Baba Raja has accused three people, including his brother-in-law Nagendra Singh Rathore, of assaulting him, abusing him and threatening him. Acting on his complaint, Uchehara police have registered an FIR under Sections 294, 115 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started an investigation.

The station in charge, Satish Mishra, said Baba Raja has undergone a medical examination, and the report has been made part of the investigation. Police have also taken note of a viral video which allegedly shows Baba Raja being assaulted. The video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, has now become an important piece in the unfolding probe.

But this second FIR has raised more questions than it has answered.

While Baba Raja has accused his in-laws of assault, his complaint is completely silent on some of the most critical aspects of the case. There is no mention of his son Prithudev Singh or his wife Yogita Singh, both of whom were reportedly present at the Garhi. More importantly, the FIR does not discuss the role or presence of Sunita Singh Parihar, the woman accused of opening fire and currently in jail.

The original incident took place on Thursday when Yogita Singh reached Parsamaniya Garhi to collect some belongings. She was accompanied by her mother Narendra Kumari Singh, her son Prithudev Singh and her brother Nagendra Singh Rathore. A long-running family and property dispute allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation.

According to allegations, Sunita Singh Parihar fired several rounds from a licensed .22 bore gun during the clash. One bullet hit Yogita Singh in the abdomen. She was first taken to Satna in a critical condition and later referred to Vindhya Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rewa. Doctors have now stated that her condition is stable.

Police arrested Sunita Singh after the firing and sent her to jail.

Baba Raja, however, has presented a different version. He has claimed that Sunita Singh is the manager and working partner of his petrol pump. According to him, she opened fire in self-defence while his brother-in-law and others were assaulting him. He has rejected the allegations made by Yogita Singh's family and maintained that Sunita's role in his life is professional.

Three videos linked to the incident have now surfaced. One video allegedly captures the moment of violence. Baba Raja can be seen being assaulted, with his clothes torn. Gunshots are heard in the background, and smoke is visible after a bullet reportedly hits a wall.

The second video shows bloodstains and broken glass inside the gallery of the Garhi. According to those close to Baba Raja, the glass pieces were from a framed photograph of the royal family's ancestors, which was allegedly used to hit him on the head. The third video, reportedly from the petrol pump located next to the Garhi, shows scattered and damaged goods.

Associates of the royal family claim Baba Raja was attacked first and Sunita Singh fired in his defence. Yogita Singh's side, however, has alleged that the firing was deliberate and that Baba Raja instigated the attack.

At the centre of this explosive family battle is a petrol pump and property dispute. Sources claim the petrol pump was earlier operated in Yogita Singh's name. Later, tensions allegedly grew between Yogita Singh and Sunita Singh over its control and operation. What began as a business dispute gradually turned into a bitter family conflict, with complaints being filed by both sides over time.

The case has also triggered a fresh controversy over alleged VIP treatment. On June 13, a video of accused Sunita Singh went viral. In the image, she is seen sitting on a chair inside the police station and drinking a cold drink.

For now, the police are investigating complaints from both sides, the medical reports, the viral videos and the sequence of events inside Parsamaniya Garhi. But the second FIR has opened a new chapter in the case. Was this a family dispute that spiralled into violence? Was the firing an act of self-defence, as Baba Raja claims? Or was the assault complaint filed later to dilute the seriousness of the shooting?