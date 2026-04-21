Man Slams Rs 50,000 Rent For 1-Bedroom Flat In Gurugram, Calls Out Branding Mediocrity As "Luxury"

A social media post on the reality of rental properties in Gurugram has gone viral. In a Reddit post, the user expressed frustration over the cost of a one-bedroom flat, which is around Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 in some areas. The post titled "Gurgaon rentals have officially lost the plot" has reignited debate on how average properties are being branded as "luxury".

The user mentioned a property listing which they came across recently. "Just saw a listing calling a 1BHK in Sector 43 "ULTRA-LUXURY"... and I had to double check if I accidentally opened a parody page," the user wrote.

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The user slammed the branding, saying that "luxury interiors" is just a basic modular kitchen. Meanwhile, "spacious balcony" is nothing but a standard builder's balcony.

Writing about "air conditioning", they noted that that's not a feature, that's survival in Gurugram. And the "park facing" feature is fine, but is shouldn't add Rs 20,000 to the rent.

"At this point, landlords are just stacking adjectives like it's a resume: Ultra. Premium. Luxury. Exclusive. Elite," the user noted. "Meanwhile, it's the same layout, same tiles, same ceiling lights you'll find in half the city."

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Photo Credit: Reddit/_Caped-Crusader_

What's actually happening here?

The user agreed that the demand is "crazy" high, but also said that "branding mediocrity as 'ultra luxury' is straight up delusion."

"Brokers + owners are testing how far they can push before people snap," they wrote. "And honestly... people are still renting at these prices, which is why this circus continues."

"Gurgaon used to be expensive," said the user. "Now it's becoming expensive + absurd + self-aware satire."

"Next up: "Ultra-luxury studio with emotional support balcony - only Rs80K," they concluded with a sarcastic tone.

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction and resonated with many. "Gurugram's rental yields are already showing signs of a bubble. It's unrealistic to charge such high rents for a property like this," one user wrote.

"I wasn't even paying that much for a nice 1bhk in VILE PARLE. Honestly the broker is just trying to highball, he is expecting heavy negotiations because there's no way anyone would actually pay this right? Right?" another user asked.

"The broker/land mafia trying their best to artificially inflate the estate market prices," a third user wrote.