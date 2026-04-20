US Student Arrested For Jokingly Asking Benjamin Netanyahu to "Drop Bombs" On Her College

A Florida university student was arrested Thursday after posting a message in a WhatsApp group chat that appeared to ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "drop bombs" on her college, media reported, citing police. The student told officers it was a joke, but authorities are treating the threat seriously under Florida's laws on school-related threats.

According to the Florida International University Police Department, a 20-year-old female student, identified as Gabriela Saldana, was taken into custody near the main campus in Miami. She later appeared in a bond court.

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The arrest was made after other students reported the message she sent in a WhatsApp group.

As per a report by NBC Miami, the arrest report revealed that she made "a threat to kill or do bodily harm to individuals regarding a scheduled event on Friday, April 10, 2026, via a WhatsApp group chat."

"The defendant did so in a manner in which it may be viewed by another person and intended the threat to be a true threat," the report added.

A Florida student was arrested and is now facing up to 15 years in jail for making a joke about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The student allegedly wrote, “Netanyahu, if you can hear me, drop some bonbons for us Capstone students in the Ocean Bank Convocation… pic.twitter.com/j7r8Lu5nsq — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 20, 2026

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What did she write in WhatsApp chat?

The message was sent on Wednesday night to a chat which reportedly had around 215 students. She sent it when the students were discussing an upcoming event at the university's Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Saldana's message read: "@Netanyahu can you please drop bombs on FIU. Finals are next week and I'm not ready."

"There is going to be a bomb in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center and it was going to be Jonathan's fault," she said afterwards, according to the university police officer.

What did the judge say?

When she appeared in the court, Judge Mindy Glazer said, "I can understand your position when you are saying this is a joke, but to an objective person, it's not a joke, and it would be enough for probable cause."

"I'm not saying it's enough for beyond a reasonable doubt. I don't know if the state is going to be able to prove it in trial, but for purposes of this hearing, I believe there is enough for probable cause." the judge added.

As per reports, her bond is set at $5,000.