Celina Jaitly Hits Back At Husband And Father-In-Law's Defamation Threat Amid Divorce Battle: 'Won't Be Silent'

Celina Jaitly, who filed for divorce from Peter Haag on grounds of domestic violence and cruelty, hit back at defamation threats from her husband and father‑in‑law through her legal counsel.

In a ten‑slide post, Celina reiterated her stance: she will not be silent. She said she has been stripped of authority over her children despite seeking a joint custody.

What Celina wrote

Celina said she received two new legal notices threatening defamation suits from her husband Peter and his father Wolfgang Haag. Her response was submitted by legal representatives from Karanjawala & Co.

"In my view, these notices are an attempt to divert attention from police complaints, lookout notices, allegations of violence, documented evidence before the competent authorities, and matters pending before the courts.

"Speaking about my lived experiences and pursuing lawful remedies is not defamation.

"For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter's participation in magazine covers, interviews, and articles featuring our children and me—until it suited his interests.

"It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother, and pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers," Celina wrote.

Prioritising her demand for a joint custody and an amicable divorce, Celina wrote, "Consistent efforts are being made to remove me from my role as my children's mother.

"My public appeals arose from concerns about my children's removal from the marital residence and the possibility of them being moved outside the jurisdiction of the Austrian and Indian courts without my knowledge or consent.

"As a mother seeking joint custody, I believe it is both my right and responsibility to raise those concerns.

"I have long felt subjected to pressure, intimidation, and attacks on my rights while living in a remote Austrian village, specifically as a woman who lost both her parents."

"All evidence has been placed before competent authorities and honourable courts across jurisdictions. What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent. I had the courage to leave, stand up for myself, seek the return of what I believe is rightfully mine, protect my relationship with my children, and pursue justice through lawful means. I believe efforts are now being made to discredit, intimidate, and silence me," Celina continued.

"The image of a 50‑year‑old man and his 75‑year‑old father (recently in his third marriage) joining forces to issue legal threats against a woman without anyone to turn to—after she gathered the courage to contend with years of abuse and the forced transfer of her premarital assets, just at the moment she sought relief before competent courts—speaks for itself," Celina wrote, taking a dig at her husband and father‑in‑law.

"I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me. I am fighting with evidence and have full faith in the judicial systems of India and Austria," she concluded.

Divorce case status

Peter Haag filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year.

Mumbai Police recently registered an FIR against Haag after Celina filed a complaint. Peter Haag has reportedly been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with alleged physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment.

Authorities are collecting statements and evidence, while investigators are reviewing documents and records as part of the probe.

Background

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017; however, one of the 2017 infants died shortly after birth.