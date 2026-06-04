Preity Zinta, Joined By BFFs Bobby Deol And Celina Jaitly, At Her Jewellery Store Launch In Mumbai

Preity Zinta wears many hats – actress, wife, mother, IPL team owner and now entrepreneur. The star recently expanded her portfolio with the launch of her luxury fine jewellery brand, Jacarti Jewellery, opening a new store in Mumbai's Bandra.

The launch event turned into a mini reunion as Preity was joined by her close friends Bobby Deol and Celina Jaitly, who attended the occasion to support her latest venture. In videos circulating online, the actress looked radiant in a stunning ethnic ensemble as she welcomed guests and posed for pictures.

Bobby Deol kept his look effortlessly stylish in a navy-blue full-sleeve T-shirt paired with blue jeans. Celina Jaitly complemented the occasion in a royal blue sheer saree. The trio was seen smiling, chatting and sharing light-hearted moments while posing for the paparazzi.

Alongside her industry friends, Preity's husband, Gene Goodenough, was also present at the launch event. The couple looked picture-perfect as they posed together for the paps.

Preity Zinta And Bobby Deol's Friendship

Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol share a close friendship that began around the time of their 1998 film Soldier. Bobby Deol even calls Preity by the nickname "Pritam Singh", a playful joke that originated on the sets of Soldier. Following the success of the film, the duo went on to share screen space in several projects, including Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Heroes and Dillagi.

Preity Zinta And Celina Jaitly's Bond

Preity Zinta and Celina Jaitly also share a long-standing friendship. According to reports, the two grew closer during professional tours in 2006. Over the years, Celina has expressed gratitude for Preity's support and has described her as one of the “biggest lights” in her life during difficult periods.

Preity Zinta's Acting Work

Preity Zinta is set to return to the big screen with Lahore 1947. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol in key roles. The project is set to hit the cinema screens on August 13.