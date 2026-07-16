Amid Divorce Battle, Celina Jaitly Shares Post About Missing Her Sons: "Trauma Did Not Make Me Strong"

Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional post about pain, healing, and missing her children. Alongside an old video of herself playing with her sons, the former Bollywood actress opened up about the lasting impact of trauma and the struggle of living with heartbreak while continuing to move forward.

About Celina Jaitly's Post

In the video, Celina appeared to be spending time with her sons during a happier period. The text overlay on the clip reflected her sense of loss and longing.

"I never thought broken pieces could be shattered until I saw my heart. Miss you, my 3 sons. I wait for divine intervention to have you 3 back again in my life."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Celina also penned a lengthy note about how trauma has affected her life. She began by challenging the common perception that suffering automatically makes people stronger.

"The strongest people are usually the ones who are still breaking. People call me strong. But pain & trauma did not make me strong. They broke me, over & over again, until I had no choice but to learn how to heal myself."

She added, "Then, just when I think I have found my footing, the wound begins to bleed again. The memories come flooding back. The heart aches until it feels as though it will break all over again."

"So I pause. I step away from the noise. I gently dissociate from the pain, not to escape it, but to survive it. I gather the scattered pieces of myself, breathe through the storm, & begin healing once more," wrote Celina.

The actress went on to say that trauma had taken away parts of her life and identity, adding that the resilience people see in her comes from her determination to keep going despite the pain.

"People often say, 'Your trauma made you stronger.' I stay quiet. Because that isn't the truth. Trauma did not build me. It broke me. It stole parts of me, left scars no one can see, & made me grieve versions of myself that I can never fully get back. The strength people admire was never born from the pain. It came from me."

She concluded her post with, "From choosing, every single time, to survive what was trying to erase me. Perhaps the strongest people are not the ones who never break. They are the ones who keep choosing to heal, even while they are still breaking..."

Background

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010 after stepping away from mainstream Bollywood. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017. However, one of the 2017 infants died shortly after birth.

Peter Haag filed for divorce in an Austrian court last year.

Mumbai Police recently registered an FIR against Peter Haag after Celina filed a complaint. Peter Haag has reportedly been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with alleged physical violence, cruelty, criminal intimidation, and sustained harassment.

Authorities are collecting statements and evidence, while investigators are reviewing documents and records as part of the probe.



Also Read: Celina Jaitly Hits Back At Husband And Father-In-Law's Defamation Threat Amid Divorce Battle: 'Won't Be Silent'