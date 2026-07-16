Jason Sanjay Reveals How Parents Vijay And Sankgeetha Reacted To His Decision To Join Films

Jason Sanjay, the son of actor Vijay and Sankgeetha, has opened up about his decision to pursue a career in filmmaking.

In a recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, the debut director revealed that his family, including his parents, fully supported his decision to enter the film industry.

Jason, who is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Sigma, said the encouragement from his loved ones gave him the confidence to move forward.

Jason Sanjay Says Parents Vijay And Sankgeetha Backed His Decision

Speaking about the moment he decided to make cinema his career, Jason said he first discussed it with those closest to him.

He said, "I spoke to everyone-my parents, my sister and my friends. They were all extremely positive, and that gave me a lot of energy. It was then that I truly realised how much faith they had in me. When Sigma went on floors, Vijay Sethupathi sir, Soori sir and several others wished me well. I also received the blessings of many people."

He also revealed that he already has ideas for future projects.

He added, "I have two or three good story ideas in mind. I'll start developing them after Sigma releases."

How Filmmaking Became His Dream

Jason said his interest in cinema began at a very young age because he grew up in a film family.

He said, "Since I come from a film family, I've been going to shooting spots frequently from a very young age. I've also watched many premiere shows. Watching films has always been one of my main pastimes. And now, we have the opportunity to watch films from around the world, across all genres."

He added, "Whenever I watch a film, I closely observe the way the story is told-where the story begins, how it opens and how it is narrated. For me, it is almost like a game. When I talk about a film with friends who haven't seen it, I'll excitedly say, 'Dude, I watched this movie,' and start telling them the story. I think that was my starting point-when I began telling stories like that."

From Filmmaking School To Sigma

Jason also shared how his journey towards directing began while studying filmmaking in Canada. He recalled writing a feature-length script before deciding to adapt it into a short film to better understand his own strengths as a filmmaker.

He said, "While I was studying filmmaking in Canada, I wrote a 120-page script. At the time, I wasn't in a position to turn it into a full-length feature film. I wondered whether I should take one scene from the script and film it, or condense the entire story into a short film. Eventually, I made it into a 20-minute short film."

He added, "I made that film primarily to understand what I was capable of as a director-what worked for me and what didn't. After completing my studies and returning to India, I explored two or three different ideas. There was one idea I particularly liked, so I shared it with my friends and people who knew cinema well. Based on their feedback, I worked on the negatives and strengthened the positives."

He concluded, "Through my uncle Sanjeev, I was introduced to producer Tamil Kumaran sir. Even then, I wasn't thinking that I was actually going to make a film. I simply thought, 'Let me narrate a story to a producer. At least I'll gain some experience from it.' So, I narrated the story to Tamil Kumaran sir, and he really liked it. After that, I met Subaskaran sir, and he liked the story too. That story eventually became the Sigma you are now going to see!"

Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions.

