Vijay, Mohanlal To Share Stage For Anti-Drug Campaign: Kerala Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor Mohanlal will soon share the stage for Kerala's anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has announced.

The announcement came after Chennithala met Vijay at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office in Chennai, where the two leaders discussed closer cooperation to tackle drug trafficking across the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

According to the minister, Vijay pledged the Tamil Nadu government's full support to Operation Toofan and assured that the state's police would work in close coordination with Kerala. The two governments agreed to tighten surveillance along the interstate border and step up intelligence sharing to crack down on drug trafficking networks.

The latest outreach comes as Kerala expands Operation Toofan beyond its borders. Earlier this month, Chennithala met Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also assured Kerala of full support for the anti-drug drive and agreed to strengthen policing along the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The initiative was followed by a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on July 10, where senior police officials from all southern states and representatives of central enforcement agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs and the Intelligence Bureau, discussed a coordinated strategy against narcotics trafficking.

Following the meeting, Chennithala announced that every participating state and central agency would designate a senior nodal officer to enable continuous intelligence sharing and coordinate joint anti-drug operations.

Chennithala also said Vijay has agreed to visit Kerala soon to participate in a mega anti-drug programme under Operation Toofan. The event will also feature actor Mohanlal, who has been named the campaign's first 'Toofan Warrior'.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan is also expected to attend.

Chennithala said the campaign is evolving into a coordinated interstate effort, with neighbouring states and central agencies working together to disrupt drug supply chains and strengthen enforcement across southern India.