TVK Worker Expelled From Party After Viral "Bribe" Video

A video purportedly showing TVK Mambakkam Panchayat President and Chengalpattu East District Joint Secretary N Veera alias Veerasamy allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.30 lakh from a contractor has gone viral on social media, triggering political controversy and renewed debate over corruption in local bodies.

The Chengalpet District secretary has expelled the TVK functionary Veera from the primary membership of the party.

The development assumes significance as it came on the very day the state government stepped up its anti-corruption campaign by directing all government offices, district collectorates, local bodies and public sector undertakings to prominently display bilingual awareness boards carrying the message, "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence," along with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) WhatsApp helpline number 94981 80936.

According to the allegations, contractor Naveen, 24, had undertaken the construction of a cement road in Mambakkam Panchayat under the Tiruporur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district at an estimated cost of Rs 9.80 lakh. After completing the work, he allegedly found that his bill had not been cleared.

Naveen then approached Veerasamy regarding the pending payment.

It is alleged that Veerasamy asked him to meet at his party office, where he initially demanded Rs 1 lakh to clear the bill. After negotiations, the amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 75,000.

The contractor allegedly transferred Rs 50,000 through Google Pay the following day. However, when he later met Veerasamy to pay the remaining amount, the latter allegedly increased the demand to Rs 2 lakh before finally settling at Rs 1.30 lakh.

According to the allegations, after the contractor agreed to pay the amount, Veerasamy immediately called the panchayat clerk and instructed that Naveen's bill be processed. Naveen subsequently transferred another Rs 50,000 through Google Pay and allegedly handed over the remaining Rs 30,000 in cash at Veerasamy's office.

A video purportedly showing the cash being handed over is now circulating widely on social media.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that Veerasamy had previously faced allegations of irregularities. In September 2023, ward members reportedly complained against him to the Chengalpattu District Collector, following which his cheque-signing powers were cancelled after an inquiry. In May 2025, six ward members reportedly passed a no-confidence motion, leading to his removal as panchayat president. Veerasamy subsequently challenged the decision in court and is said to have resumed office around 20 days ago.

However, Veerasamy argues the contractor is a supporter of DMK and he was collecting the money which the contractor borrowed from him.

"I don't have the power to make any transactions. All transactions related to contractor lies with BDO Zonal Control. If one contractor wants to get money, he has to collect from them. He gave money to me as JCB rent and regarding one death. He paid me through Google Pay and PhonePe and also Rs 30,000 as cash. He projected this as if I got bribery. He is a DMK man. They are doing this to discredit Vijay's government and tarnish my name. I am going to initiate legal action," Veera told NDTV.