On Run Since 2025, Criminal Posing As 'Peer Baba' Arrested By Hyderabad Cops

A criminal who had been on the run for more than a year and was allegedly living in disguise as a 'Peer Baba' to evade police action was arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force.

The accused, 33-year-old Mohd. Shaik Javed was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said he had been "out of view" since June 5, 2025. He was wanted in a 2018 murder case and was evading a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued by a court. The case is currently under trial.

According to police, Javed left Hyderabad and began living in Sangareddy district from January 2026. To conceal his identity, he allegedly changed his appearance, posed as a 'Peer Baba' and worked as a priest at Jindesha Madar Dargah.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Task Force officials, in coordination with the police, tracked him down and arrested him.

During the operation, police seized 115 grams of dry ganja (Cannabis) and the Peer Baba attire allegedly used by the accused to avoid detection.

Police sources said Javed adopted the disguise to conceal his identity, mislead police and evade action against him. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he had posed as a Peer Baba to avoid arrest.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.