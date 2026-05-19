289 Criminals Killed In 17,000 Encounters Across UP In 9 Years

A total of 17,043 encounter operations were carried out across Uttar Pradesh in the past nine years, in which 289 criminals were killed and 34,253 were arrested, according to data. A total of 11,834 accused were injured during these operations.

The crackdown also saw losses on the police side, with 18 personnel killed in action and 1,852 injured.

Meerut Zone Tops In Encounter Actions

Meerut zone recorded the highest number of encounter operations in the state. Police conducted 4,813 encounters here, arresting 8,921 criminals and injuring 3,513. A total of 97 criminals were killed on the spot, the highest in the state.

During these operations, 477 police personnel were injured, while two policemen lost their lives while performing their duties.

Varanasi zone ranks second, with 1,292 encounters carried out. Police arrested 2,426 criminals and killed 29 in encounters. During this time, 907 criminals and 104 police personnel were injured.

Agra zone stands third, where 2,494 encounter operations were conducted. Police arrested 5,845 criminals, injured 968, and killed 24 during these operations. A total of 62 police personnel were injured in Agra zone encounters.

Encounter Data Across Zones And Commissionerates

In Bareilly zone, 21 criminals were killed during 2,222 encounters, while Lucknow zone recorded 20 deaths in 971 encounters.

Among commissionerates, Ghaziabad reported the highest number of criminals killed. A total of 18 criminals were killed in 789 encounters. Other data includes:

Kanpur zone: 12 criminals killed in 791 encounters

Kanpur commissionerate: 4 criminals killed in 253 encounters

Lucknow commissionerate: 12 criminals killed in 147 encounters

Agra commissionerate: 10 criminals killed in 489 encounters

Varanasi commissionerate: 8 criminals killed in 146 encounters

Prayagraj commissionerate: 6 criminals killed in 150 encounters

Prayagraj zone: 11 criminals killed in 643 encounters

Gorakhpur zone: 8 criminals killed in 699 encounters

Gautam Buddha Nagar: 9 criminals killed in 1,144 encounters

Along with encounter operations, authorities have enforced measures such as property seizure, action under the Gangster Act, and use of the National Security Act (NSA).

